Chennai, Feb 27 (PTI) Uttarakhand notched up their fourth straight win beating Mizoram by eight wickets in their Vijay Hazare Trophy plate group match here on Saturday.

Uttarakhand are currently on top of the standings with 16 points from four matches, sharing the position with Assam, who won their match against Sikkim by four wickets.

Leg-spinner Dikshansu Negi took 6 for 21 in a brilliant bowling performance to help Uttarakhand bundle out Mizoram for a paltry 117.

In reply, Uttarakhand knocked off the required runs in just 10.5 overs.

In another match, Assam chased down a target of 246 set by Sikkim in the 48th over to maintain their all-win record in the group.

For Assam, experienced pacer Pritam Das bowled beautifully to return excellent figures of 5/34 in his team's win.

Brief scores:

Arunachal Pradesh 150 in 50 overs (Vipin Dhaka 37, Akhilesh Sahani 45, Chengkam Sangma 3/ 21) lost to Meghalaya 157 for two in 28.5 overs (Rohit Shah 70 not out, Yogesh Tiwari 28, DB Ravi Teja 32 not out) by eight wickets.

Meghalaya : 4 points; Arunachal 0.

Nagaland 257 for nine in 50 overs (Sedezhalie Rupero 28, R. Jonathan 46, Shrikant Mundhe 52, Hem Chetri 82 not out) beat Manipur 240 for nine in 50 overs (Narsingh Yadav 62, Nitesh Sedai 50, M Longlonyamba 45, K Priyojit Singh 32, Stuart Binny 3/32) by 17 runs.

Nagaland: 4 points ; Manipur 0.

Mizoram 117 in 38.3 overs (Taruwar Kohli 62, KB Pawan 28; Dikshanshu Negi 6/21) lost to Uttarakhand 118 for two in 10.5 overs (Kamal Singh 40 not out, Kunal Chandela 58) by eight wickets.

Uttarakhand: 4 points; Mizoram 0.

Sikkim 245 all out in 50 overs (Nilesh Lamichaney 36, Robin Bist 120, Varun Sood 50; Pritam Das 5/34) lost to Assam 249 for six in 47.5 overs (Ashish Thapa 43, Denish Das 53, Saahil Jain 61 not out) by four wickets.

Assam: 4 points, Sikkim: 0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)