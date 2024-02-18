Kuala Lumpur, Feb 18 (PTI) Veer Ahlawat fired a fine 5-under 66 to finish tied 13th, highest among the Indian golfers, at the IRS Prima Malaysian Open here on Sunday.

The good effort in the final round saw Ahlawat finishing with rounds of 62-71-70-66 for a total of 15-under.

Also Read | Luton Town vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Another Indian Yuvraj Sandhu, who earned the chance through the Asian Development Tour, shot 69 to finish 14-under for tied 22nd.

Spaniard David Puig grabbed his second victory on the Asian Tour in four months.

Also Read | India Beat England By 434 Runs in 3rd Test 2024: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja Star as Hosts Go 2-1 Up.

Puig fired his second successive bogey-free nine-under-par 62 for a spectacular tournament total of 23-under and a two-shot win.

Of the other Indians SSP Chawrasia (71) was 11-under and tied 46th, while Honey Baisoya (68) was tied 52nd and Chikkarangappa (69) was tied 66th.

On a day of incredibly low scoring at The Mines Resort and Golf Club, Korean Jeunghun Wang returned a 61 to finish second, while Thailand's Denwit Boriboonsub came in with the same score to tie for third with John Catlin from the US, who shot a 66.

The event was part of The Open Qualifying Series, which means Puig, Wang and Denwit made it through to The Open at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland, from July 18-21.

As only the leading three go through with Catlin denied a place as Denwit's world ranking is higher.

The 22-year-old Puig started the final round three behind overnight leader Jared Du Toit from Canada but quickly moved into contention and went on to take the win ahead of Wang, who actually regained his Asian Tour card at the Qualifying School last month.

Both Puig and Denwit will be making their debuts in The Open, while Wang has played in the event twice before in 2016, when it was also staged at Royal Troon, and 2017.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)