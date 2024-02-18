India return strongly in the five-match Test series against England as they take 2-1 lead in the series after beating England by 434 uns in the third Test match at Rajkot. After losing in the first Test at Hyderabad, it seemed like India could land in trouble, but they came back strongly, equalized at Vizag and now scalped the lead by a massive victory. The match has yielded many positives for India as they used their disadvantages to their strength, making a comeback in the game from an adverse position. India had a playing XI full of new faces as they had two debutants and a cricketer who was playing only his second Test match. Despite that they were able to scalp a memorable victory. Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes First Indian to Score Two Double Centuries Against England in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

India won the toss in the match and opted to bat first. England started on a high, with India losing their first three wickets in no time. After that Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja stitched a huge partnership taking India well out of trouble and later Sarfaraz Khan and the lower order batters powered them to a huge total of 445. England started their first innings by absolutely demolishing the Indian bowlers, racing to 207/2 in the end of Day 2 powered by the century of Ben Duckett (153). India suffered a huge blow as Ravichandran Ashwin withdrew temporarily from the Test due to family emergency. But the next morning saw different scenes as the Indian bowlers bowled England out for only 319 runs thereby scalping a lead of 126 runs. Mohammed Siraj (84/4) was the pick of the Indian bowlers. Ben Stokes Pats on Yashasvi Jaiswal's Back On Way to Dressing Room, Lauds Him for Scoring Double Century During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

India absolutely dominated the game in the second innings as Yashasvi Jaiswal (214*) and Shubman Gill paired to take India's lead beyond the reach of England. While Jaiswal scored a double century, Gill scored a shiny 91. Jaiswal took the England bowlers absolutely apart as he bludgeoned his way to the double hundred. Despite retiring hurt on Day 3 after his century, he returned with the same intent on Day 4 where he struck James Anderson for three consecutive sixes. Chasing 557 runs, England's innings got nowhere as they kept losing wickets under the pressure of the target. England collapsed for 122 and India bagged the Test match by 434 runs.

