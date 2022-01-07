Chennai, Jan 7 (PTI): Veteran rider Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power) came up with a late burst to grab the pole position in the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc (Open) category in the fourth round of the MRF MMSC-FMSCI National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2021 at the MMRT near here on Friday.

Astride a Yamaha, Rajini posted a best lap of one minute, 50.612secs, to pip Thailand's Vorapong Malahuan (01:50.703), a TVS Racing import, who of course is not counted for the championship, for pole position. TVS Racing's Deepak Ravikumar (01:50.880) filled the front row of the grid.

The day saw hectic action as 21 sessions (practice, qualifying and one race) were completed. In view of the total lockdown announced by the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday, the schedule was revised to ensure that the fourth round concludes a day earlier, on Saturday. The number of races were also reduced from original 18 to 14. The remaining four races will be run during the fifth round in February, a press release here said.

Earlier, the TVS Racing team locked the front row in the Pro-Stock 165cc (Open) category with Deepak Ravikumar (01:55.577) clinching pole position. KY Ahamed (01:55.783) and defending champion Jagan Kumar (01:56.361) completed the top three (all three are from Chennai).

Their rival, Rajiv Sethu (Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing) was fourth quickest (01:57.207) after being forced to curtail his practice session in the morning due to a glitch in his bike.

Last year's champion Ann Jennifer (Sparks Racing), lying seventh in the championship, took the pole position in the Girls (Stock 165cc) category, clocking a best lap of 02 minutes, 10.427 seconds. Behind her were championship leader Ryhana Bee (RACR Castrol Power) and Lani Zena Fernandez (Speed Up Racing).

Pune's Sarthak Chavan snatched the pole position in the NSF 250 class of the Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup while Prakash Kamath from Bokaro Steel City qualified for the top spot in the Novice (CBR 150) class.

Kavin Quintal qualifies for Honda Asia Talent Cup in 2022:

Racing India's 16-year old rider Kavin Quintal from Chennai is all set to join the IDEMITSU Asia Talent Cup (IATC), 2022. He was among the six young riders from Honda Racing India to be shortlisted for next phase of 2022 season of IDEMITSU Asia Talent Cup selection process, another press release said.

Results (Provisional): Qualifying (Best laps­): Pro-Stock 301-400cc (Open): 1. Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power, Chennai) (01min, 50.612secs); 2. Vorapong Malahuan (TVS Racing, Thailand) (01:50.703); 3. Deepak Ravikumar (TVS Racing, Chennai) (01:50.880).

Pro-Stock 165cc (Open): 1. Deepak Ravikumar (TVS Racing, Chennai) (01:55.577); 2. KY Ahamed (TVS Racing, Chennai) (01:55.783); 3. Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing, Chennai) (01:56.361).

Novice (Stock 165cc): 1. Alwin Sundar (AS Motorsports, Chennai) (02:08.621); 2. Sarvesh Balappa (Sparks Racing, Hubballi) (02:09.106); 3. Allwin Xavier (Sparks Racing, Thrissur) (02:10.185).

Girls (Stock 165cc): 1. Ann Jennifer (Sparks Racing, Chennai) (02:10.427); 2. Ryhana Bee (RACR Castrol Power, Chennai) (02:10.581); 3. Lani Zena Fernandez (Speed Up Racing, Puducherry) (02:12.004).

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup – NSF 250: 1. Sarthak Chavan (Pune) (01:50.063); 2. Kavin Quintal (Chennai) (01:51.351); 3. Mohsin Paramban (Mallapuram) (01:51.526).

Novice (CBR 150): 1. Prakash Kamath (Bokaro Steel City) (02:08.830); 2. Vivek Gaurav (Patna) (02:08.935); 3. Raheesh Khatri (Mumbai) (02:09.384).

