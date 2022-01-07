Against odds, India turned out on the losing end of the second Test match against South Africa in Johannesburg. Firstly, credit has to be given where it's due. Dean Elgar played like a leader, showed guts of steel, trying to keep the series alive and it would have been fitting had he scored a century to bring up the victory. A lot of talking points have emerged post India's loss and one of the most pertinent of them seems to be--"Did India miss Virat Kohli the captain?" This question would have a resounding yes as an answer, not just because KL Rahul failed to lead the side to a win in his debut Test as captain. Also because statistically, India never lost when they had 200 or more runs to defend with Kohli as captain. IND vs SA 2nd Test 2021-22 Day 4 Stat Highlights: Captain Dean Elgar Stars in South Africa's Historic Chase

This same team, albeit with Kohli, trumped South Africa dominantly a few days before they made a trip to Johannesburg for the second essay of the Test series. And now, they were made to look hapless on the rain-truncated fourth day in Johannesburg as Proteas scored the remainder of the runs at the drop of a sweat and dealt a body blow to India's hopes of a maiden series win in South Africa. Again, taking nothing away from South Africa--they did play exceptional cricket to bounce back, chase 240 in the fourth innings and interestingly, breach India's fortress on their home turf. But there was something indeed not right about the Indian team as they were defeated by seven wickets.

To start off with, Kohli's aggression and on-field intensity was dearly missed. The 33-year old, who reckons Test cricket to be the best version of the game, knows a few tricks of the trade, something that has made him India's most successful skipper in the format. The way he spurs up his bowlers, attacks the ball relentlessly even when it means saving a single, was missed by the side. Kohli makes things happen in Test cricket. One might remember the epic victory India achieved in Lords last year. Or even the one India achieved at the Wanderers four years ago. The series was lost, India had been skittled out for a low first innings score and even, they had set a relatively achievable target (by modern-day cricketing standards). IND vs SA 2021–22: Head Coach Rahul Dravid States That Team Management Would Have ‘Conversations’ With Rishabh Pant on Shot Selection After India’s Loss to South Africa in 4th Test

Yet the outcome was different. Not that this game had to follow the 2018 template. But India were close to doing so but missed out in the end with a glaring gap in the side, that of Kohli the captain. The morale of the Indian players seemed terribly low and the team seemed to have lost its fight when South Africa were en route to sealing a series-leveling win. It seemed that India had already given up.

Kohli might have been scoring just 20s and 30s while batting at number four but what he brings as a leader to the team is irreplaceable.

Well, not just with aggression and intensity but Kohli was missed tactically as well. Again, there should not be many expectations from KL Rahul considering the fact that it was his first match as Test captain. But there were some tactical errors made by him. To start with Ravichandran Ashwin on a day where there has been a lot of rain and pitch was under covers, did not make much sense. Someone like a Mohammed Shami or a Jasprit Bumrah would have done better in the first over of the day and who knows, had they unleashed both its premium pacers together at the start of Day 4, South Africa could have lost two-three wickets and India could have sniffed a win.

Having said all of that, India would be looking to have Kohli back fit from a back spasm and he would be raring to go and help his side create history in Cape Town. With the series and history at stake, Indian cricket fans would want this team to erupt into joyous celebrations when the match ends.

