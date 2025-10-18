New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Rajkumar Sharma, Virat Kohli's childhood coach, believes Kohli doesn't need to prove anything, having already achieved everything in international cricket. He expressed confidence in Kohli's preparation for the Australia tour and expects him to perform well.

Virat will don the Indian jersey for the first time since lifting the Champions Trophy with India on March 9. He was due to return to the Test format for India's tour of England for the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, but instead opted to pull the curtains down on his 14-year-long journey with a heartfelt note.

While speaking to ANI, Rajkumar Sharma said, "Virat doesn't have to prove anything, he has achieved everything, the way he has played, the way he has won the matches for the country, everyone knows his contribution. He is well prepared, and whenever he is well prepared, the results are always good, and I have full faith that he will do well as usual."

Questions and debates have been mounting about how Virat will fare on Australia's fast-paced strips and whether the three-match tour would be the last the world will see of him. While Virat has made his intentions clear about featuring in the 2027 World Cup, recent speculation suggests that it may not pan out as many have hoped.

Sharma praised Kohli and Rohit Sharma, saying they've nothing to prove, as their contributions to Indian cricket are well-known. He believes it's unnecessary for them to prove themselves at this stage.

"I would like to say that both of them are great players, and they have nothing left to prove, because the whole of India knows their contribution to Indian cricket, so if they have to prove themselves at this stage, then it will be a very funny thing," he added.

Indian squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal. (ANI)

