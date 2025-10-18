After a short break due to international friendlies and FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, La Liga 2025-26 returns with defending champions Barcelona in action on October 18. FC Barcelona will play host to Girona in the ongoing Spanish league, who are in 17th position in the points table. The Blaugrana are second-placed and will look to move past Real Madrid to become La Liga table-toppers. Frenkie de Jong Extends Stay at Barcelona Till 2029, Dutch Midfielder Signs New Contract With Spanish Giants.

The upcoming week for Barcelona is crucial, with El Clasico taking place in La Liga and a UEFA Champions League match against Olympiacos scheduled, and coach Hansi Flick will want to fine-tune his side against Girona, which might see a few players return from injury, namely Lamine Yamal. In recent times, Yamal's off-field antics have landed the star Spanish player in hot water, while on-field, the star Spanish player has been hampered by an injury. Fans eager to know whether Lamine Yamal will play in the Barcelona vs Girona La Liga 2025-26 match will get the entire information here.

Will Lamine Yamal Play in Barcelona vs Girona La Liga 2025-26 Match?

Good news for fans is that Yamal is expected to take the field in the Barcelona vs Girona La Liga 2025-26 match; however, there is a catch. In his pre-match presser, Flick confirmed that the 18-year-old will be involved in the La Liga match, but is not ready to play for 90 minutes.

Yamal was seen in the training session with FC Barcelona teammates, where the player participated in several drills and a simulation game, which highlights his fitness.

Lamine Yamal Ready To Play

In the ongoing La Liga 2025-26 season, Yamal has already had quite an impressive start for Barca, scoring two goals and earning four assists in four appearances, making the young forward a crucial cog in the wheel for Flick before the relapse of a groin injury stopped the footballer's run in the competition.

