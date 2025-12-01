Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 1 (ANI): Former India Star Ravichandran Ashwin said that while everyone wants Virat Kohli back playing Tests for India, his decision to retire was his choice, and it should be respected. Ashwin remarked that such decisions are never instinctive and that if someone like Virat has chosen to retire, it must be a deliberate one.

Fans witnessed Virat Kohli at his absolute best during the first India vs South Africa ODI at Ranchi on Sunday where he smashed a record ton-- his 52nd in ODIs. Virat scored 135 runs off 120 balls, including 11 boundaries and seven sixes. There were speculations that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) might request Virat Kohli to reconsider his Test retirement. His recent ODI century only intensified these rumours, suggesting his excellent form could support a potential return. However, in the post-match presentation in Ranchi, the Indian star clarified that he will continue playing only in ODIs.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, "Ash Ki baat", Ashwin stated that Virat's decision to retire from Test cricket was well thought out and deliberate. He emphasised that retirement is never an instinctive choice and expressed confidence that a player of Virat's calibre would have carefully considered all factors before making such a significant decision.

"The decisions we make are always well thought out. Retirement is never an instinctive decision. I am confident that if a player like Virat chooses to retire from Tests, it is a decision he has made very deliberately. Nobody acts on instinct alone--we've all crossed that road," Ashwin said.

Ashwin said that while fans naturally want to see Virat play, his decision to step away from Test cricket is deliberate and should be respected, especially as the team is in transition. He added that fans should cherish the moments when they get to watch Virat and Rohit Sharma bat.

"Of course, as fans, we all want to see Virat Kohli play, and that desire is completely natural. Watching him bat yesterday, fans might feel, 'Virat is in his prime--why aren't we seeing him more?' But Test cricket is a different challenge, and he has made his choice there. Let's be clear: the decision he has made to step away from that format is deliberate and should be respected. Going back now would not be the right approach, especially since the team is in a transition phase. It's about moving forward. That said, the days we get to watch Virat and Rohit bat and enjoy their cricket--let's cherish those moments while we can." (ANI)

