New Delhi, Dec 1: Australia opener Usman Khawaja remains short of full fitness with only three days remaining before the second Ashes Test at the Gabba but is pushing to play his home Ashes match. The opener was tested for the first time since injuring his back last week. He was closely monitored in an adjoining net by medics during a fitness test on Monday afternoon, according to a cricket.com.au report.

Khawaja experienced back spasms during the Ashes opener and had to leave the field late in England’s first innings. He was also unable to bat in Australia's second innings of the Perth Test.

After light running drills on the Gabba outfield, Khawaja sometimes appeared uncomfortable during a 30-minute net session with the pink ball. He only faced throw-downs from assistant coach Michael Di Venuto, practising pull shots on simple practice wickets.

The medical staff met with coach Andrew McDonald and selector George Bailey following Khawaja’s running drills, which included 40-metre sprints and side-to-side movements. Australia will observe how Khawaja feels after his comeback batting session. They aim for him to train thoroughly in the main session on Tuesday, and possibly Wednesday, before deciding if he will participate in the Gabba Test.

Khawaja has been Australia's top Test run scorer since returning to the team four years ago, and is the only batter in the squad to have played in all three of the Gabba's previous pink-ball Tests.

Beau Webster and Josh Inglis are the reserve batting options in Australia's 14-man squad who will compete for a place if Khawaja is not passed fit or is dropped.

Meanwhile, skipper Pat Cummins bowled two quick spells in the nets and also batted on both Sunday evening and the following afternoon. Cummins, who missed the opening Test of the series in Perth with a back injury, is not in the squad for the second Test, but his return for the third Test in Adelaide seems more likely.

