Mumbai, June 8: Three-time national champion Vithya Ramraj, Rohit Yadav, Pooja and Krishan Kumar won the gold medal in their respective events in an impressive outing by the Indian contingent on the second and final day of the Taiwan Open international athletics competition here on Sunday. Yashas Palaksha rallied to win silver in the men's 400m hurdles with a personal best timing of 42.22s, the result giving a big boost to his confidence after missing out on the 2025 Asian Championships. Andhra Pradesh Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer Congratulates Jyothi Yarraji for Winning Gold Medal in Taiwan Athletics Open 2025.

Vithya clocked 56.53s to strike gold in the women's 400m hurdles event, her third best time of the year helping the athlete to gain some useful ranking points for the upcoming World Championships. The athlete from Tamil Nadu competes in 400 metres hurdles, 400 metres and 4×400 metres relay. Before this, she had clocked 56.04s in the Federation Cup final and 56.46s in the Asian Championship final.

Vithya Ramraj Wins Gold Medal in Women's 400M

🥇 GOLD for Vithya Ramraj in the Women’s 400m Hurdles at the Taiwan Athletics Open 2025! 🇮🇳🔥 She clocked a stunning 56.53s, grabbed the lead early and never let go! Blazing speed, smooth rhythm, total domination — Vithya absolutely crushed the field! What a run. What a… pic.twitter.com/d6ZZg31qQK — nnis Sports (@nnis_sports) June 8, 2025

Rohit could not breach the 75m mark in the men's javelin throw competition but a best throw of 74.42m was enough for him to claim gold in the event. Taipei's Huang Shih-Feng won silver with a throw of 74.04m, while his compatriot Cheng Chao-Tsun was third with an effort of 73.95m. Taiwan Open 2025: Asian Champion Jyothi Yarraji Leads India’s Four-Gold Medal Haul; Abdulla Aboobacker Wins Triple Jump Gold.

Pooja won the women's 800m final with a championship record time of 2:02.79s to edge past compatriot Twinkle Chaudhary, who clocked 2:06.96s to clinch silver. Krishan Kumar then came back from behind to win the top prize in the men's 800m final with a time of 1:48.46s, which is also a new championship record.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)