Death is inevitable, but dying due to a wrong diagnosis can be dangerous. What could be more heartbreaking for a parent than learning that their child died due to a 'misdiagnosis'? The news of 20-year-old Tishaa Kumar’s death, who was Bhushan Kumar’s cousin and the daughter of Krishan Kumar and Tanya Singh, came as a shock. She passed away earlier this year in July, and now, months later, her mother has shared an emotional and heartbreaking note. In it, she clarified that her daughter did not battle cancer and revealed the shocking details of the ‘misdiagnosis’ that ultimately led to her demise. Tishaa Kumar Dies at 20; Krishan Kumar’s Daughter Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer.

Tanya Singh Reveals Tishaa Kumar Never Had Cancer, Exposes the Medical Mistake That Caused Her Untimely Demise

Tanya Singh took to her Instagram handle and posted happy moments with her daughter she shared. The small clip showed Trishaa sharing a beautiful bond with her family. She went out with them, spent greats many evenings, enjoyed car rides and all in all she was a girl who enjoyed life and her time. Along with the video, Tanya wrote, “How,What,Why’ A lot of people have been writing and asking me to tell what happened. Truth is subjective & relative to how one perceives it." She continued "when a pure innocent soul goes through injustice due to someone / some others bad doings,things get complicated and confusing & suddenly it’s too late!". She said that no one can escape from Karma, eventually, it will come around and one shall pay for their deeds, the 'Divine Justice'.

She continued, Having said that,my daughter TISHAA,no matter what went down, she never,not once gave in to fear or depression. she has been the bravest version of brave,the most fearless and cool 20year old ever and that’s what TISHAA wanted to spread to kids her age/ younger/older… how to ‘not’ let medical diagnosis etc scare you,coz she knew that the body is a biological being for whom immunity is key and she wanted to help spread the word through her experience of overcoming a misdiagnosis,& dealing with ‘chemo SIDE EFFECTS‘ with BIOMEDICINE. TISH always spread love,joy & kindness with all around." She continued, "‘truth’, is that my daughter did not have ‘cancer’ to begin with. ~she had a vaccine at age 15&1/2 which possibly triggered an autoimmune situation , which was wrongly diagnosed(we did not know this at the time)."

Tanya Singh Shares the Shocking Truth Behind Tishaa Kumar’s Demise

Later, she urged parents to take care of their children and if they had ‘lymph node swellings’, then one should opt for a second or third opinion before going in for a bone-marrow test or a biopsy. She said, "Lymph nodes are the body’s defence guards & they can also swell due to emotional trauma or feelings of rejection, betrayal etc, or due to a previous infection not treated fully. we were already sucked into the ‘medical trap’ much before all this information found us. I pray daily that no kid should ever have to face this cruel world of medical traps"

