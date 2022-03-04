Melbourne [Australia], March 4 (ANI): Former Indian batter and current National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman expressed his condolence on the demise of Australian legendary wicketkeeper Rod Marsh at the age of 74 on Friday.

Marsh was in an induced coma and was fighting for his life after he had suffered a major heart attack last week.

VVS Laxman took to his Twitter and wrote, "Extremely sad to hear about the passing away of Rod Marsh. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends."

Apart from him, Australian cricket legend Shane Warne also took to his Twitter to express his grief and wrote, "Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate"

Marsh, who was among the initial inductees to the ICC Hall of Fame in 2009, made his debut against England at Brisbane in 1970 and retired 14 years later with the then world record of 355 victims in 96 Tests. This tally comprised 343 catches and 12 stumpings.

Marsh was also a useful batter and the first Australian wicketkeeper to score a century in Tests. He aggregated 3,633 runs in Test cricket including three centuries. In 92 ODIs, he scored 1,225 runs, took 120 catches and effected four stumpings. (ANI)

