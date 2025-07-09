New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh.

He sustained a hamstring injury on his right leg while batting during the final ODI against Bangladesh, according to the ICC website.

The series is scheduled to begin from Thursday, 10 July. Hasaranga, who played a pivotal role in the ODI series to help Sri Lanka turn around the game in the first ODI against Bangladesh, inflicting a record collapse, picked up an injury during the final ODI.

The hosts, who clinched the ODI series 2-1, will not be opting for a replacement for Hasaranga, while he will return to Colombo to commence his rehabilitation process at the High Performance Centre.

Charith Asalanka will lead the Sri Lankan side, who have made a number of changes to their T20I squad, after losing to New Zealand early this year.

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka batter Kusal Mendis slammed his sixth ODI hundred, which guided the hosts to a comfortable 99-run victory over Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

With this win, the Islanders clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1, as per the International Cricket Council (ICC) official website.

Mendis smashed a superb 124 from just 115 deliveries as Sri Lanka amassed 285/7 in the series decider, and that proved too much for Bangladesh as they were bundled out for 186 in reply.

It saw Sri Lanka clinch a 2-1 series triumph, with Mendis hitting his sixth ODI century and deservedly named Player of the Series for his 225 runs across the three matches

Sri Lanka Squad:

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando, and Eshan Malinga. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)