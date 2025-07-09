India Women’s National Cricket Team vs England Women’s National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: A fascinating contest is on the cards when the India Women's National Cricket Team takes on England Women's National Cricket Team in the fourth T20I of the five-match series. The Women in Blue got off to a fascinating start in the IND-W vs ENG-W 2025 T20I series, winning the first two games and it seemed that a series win for them was on the cards when the two teams locked horns at the Kennington Oval in London. But England Women's National Cricket Team remained alive in the series as they beat India Women by five runs. England however are not out of the woods yet as they need to win the IND-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I to ensure that the series is decided at the end of the final match on July 12. IND-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I 2025 Preview: India Look for Runs From Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma To Seal Series Against England.

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma will be crucial for India right at the top of the order with Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur batting at three and four, respectively. Smriti Mandhana already has scored a century and will look to continue her good form. For India to gain an unassailable 3-1 lead, Richa Ghosh's power-hitting skills towards the death could be important as well. With the ball in hand, N Shree Charani has simply been superb and a lot of how India's bowling performs will rest on her shoulders.

For England, Sophia Dunkley and Danni Wyatt-Hodge returned to form in the IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I and will look to carry on from where they left off. Nat Sciver-Brunt's absence is indeed a massive blow for England Women's National Cricket Team and in her absence, Tammy Beaumont will continue to lead the side. Sophie Ecclestone will look to use all her experience with the ball in hand, as England hope to remain alive in the IND-W vs ENG-W 2025 T20I series. IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Prediction, 4th T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India Women vs England Women Match in Manchester.

India Women vs England Women 4th T20I 2025 Details

Match IND-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I 2025 Date Wednesday, July 9 Time 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Old Trafford, Manchester Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, 3 and 4 (live telecast) and SonyLIV and FanCode (live streaming)

When is India Women vs England Women 4th T20I 2025 Know the Date, Time and Venue

The India Women's National Cricket Team is set to face the England Women's National Cricket Team in the fourth T20I of the five-match series, on Wednesday, July 9. The IND-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester and it starts at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India Women vs England Women 4th T20I 2025 Match On TV?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the India Women vs England Women 2025 series. Fans can watch IND-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 TV channels. For the IND-W vs ENG-W 2025 series online viewing options, scroll down.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of India Women vs England Women 4th T20I 2025 Match?

Sony Sports Network also holds digital rights of IND-W vs ENG-W 2025, and their OTT platform, SonyLIV, will provide viewing options for live streaming of India Women vs England Women 2025 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV mobile app and website to watch the IND-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I 2025 match online, but will have to pay a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide IND-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I series live streaming, but at the cost of a match pass worth Rs 29. Fans can expect a thrilling contest in Manchester with India eventually coming out on top.

