New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The World Championship of Legends (WCL) continues its global expansion as it officially announced the addition of the Bangladesh Champions for Season 3 scheduled for this year on Monday.

A statement from WCL said, "The World Championship of Legends (WCL) continues its global rise as it officially announces the addition of the Bangladesh Champions for Season 3 -- WCL 2026."

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The WCL has already witnessed some of the biggest names in cricket history grace the tournament, including Yuvraj Singh, AB de Villiers, Brett Lee, Moeen Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Chris Gayle, and many more legends who have defined generations of the sport.

With the addition of the Bangladesh Champions, WCL 2026 promises even greater intensity, national pride, and unforgettable matchups on a global stage.

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Harshit Tomar, Founder and CEO, World Championship of Legends, said as per a press release:

"Bangladesh has always been a passionate hub for cricket fans. Over the past two years, we have consistently heard one question -- why there is no Bangladesh Champions team in WCL? This year, we are proud to answer that demand by introducing Bangladesh Champions as a special treat for the fans."

Yunus Hasan, Director, JCUK Sports Ltd representing Bangladesh Champions, shared, "The introduction of Bangladesh Champions into the World Championship of Legends marks a proud and historic moment for cricket fans across Bangladesh and the global diaspora. As a Non-Resident Bangladeshi based in the UK, this initiative is particularly close to my heart -- it represents an opportunity to strengthen the bridge between two cricket-loving nations and their global fan bases."

Through Bangladesh Champions, our vision is to build a competitive and inspiring franchise that not only showcases legendary talent but also connects communities across borders. We are excited to contribute to the continued growth and global success of WCL 2026."

Mohammad Mahamudullah also shared, "It is an honour to be part of Bangladesh Champions as we step into the World Championship of Legends. This league brings together some of the greatest names in cricket, and representing Bangladesh on such a global stage is truly special."

"I would also like to appreciate JCUK Sports Ltd for their vision and commitment in making this possible. The fans have been waiting for this moment, and we're excited to give them something to be proud of. We are coming with passion, experience, and a strong desire to compete at the highest level," he concluded.

The introduction of the Bangladesh Champions marks a major milestone in WCL's journey, expanding the league to feature legendary players from seven cricketing nations, making WCL 2026 the most competitive and globally diverse season yet. (ANI)

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