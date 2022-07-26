Birmingham [UK], July 26 (ANI): The Indian women's hockey team will face off against Ghana in their first match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on July 29.

Indian women's hockey team captain Savita Punia said that the team is excited for the tournament as they have waited for four years for this multi-sports event.

"Very excited about this event because we have waited for 4 years for this event, so everyone is excited. Recently we also played the World Cup and it is a big tournament back to back for us. Seeing a player of another sport gives a different opinion and excitement to play. So, definitely, we are feeling good," Savita Punia told ANI.

Talking about leading the Indian women's hockey team in the multi-sports event, Savita said, "As a senior player I have been with the team for a long time. I have been with Rani Rampal as a vice-captain for a long time, so there is always the responsibility for the senior player. So I think when experience always teaches you something. Of course, captaincy is a responsibility as well as a pressure. Our team is very helpful, they support each other and listen to each other. Every player has their own responsibility. Before being a captain, I am a player, so my focus will be more on that."

The Indian team, captained by Savita, will square off against Ghana in the opening match on July 29, before playing Wales on July 30, England on August 02 and Canada on August 03 in the pool stage.

Talking about playing against the tough teams in their Pool, Savita said, "Now every team is very good. Whether we talk about Canada or England in our pool, the focus for us is the same that we had in the Olympics."

In their previous outing at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, India had finished fourth after a loss to England in the Bronze medal match. However, after an impressive campaign in their maiden FIH Pro League where they finished overall third behind Argentina and the Netherlands, the Indian team is keen on a podium finish in Birmingham.

The squad includes goalkeepers Savita and Rajani Etimarpu. Defenders Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita have been named in the squad along with midfielders Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur and Salima Tete. (ANI)

