Real Madrid are set to lock horns with Club America in a pre-season friendly match at the Oracle Park in San Francisco. The Spanish giants got off to a disappointing start to the pre-season campaign as they suffered a 1-0 El Clasico defeat against archrivals Barcelona a few days ago in Miami. They will now aim to get back to winning ways in Club America clash. Carlo Ancelotti's side are now on US tour as a part of preparations for the competitive tournaments. On the other hand, the Liga MX side will face the the reigning European champions following a 2-0 loss to Club Tijuana at the weekend. To check the tv telecast and online live streaming details scroll down below. Barcelona vs Juventus Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Club Friendly Football Match in India

Real Madrid have been handed a 1-0 loss by Barcelona in the opener of their pre-season campaign. The 14-time UEFA Champions League winners are once again looking to win all the major titles in 2022-23 season. Los Blancos have signed players like Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tuchameni this summer. Their long-time pursuit of Kylian Mbappe failed as the player decided to stay at PSG after a lengthy transfer saga. The Royal Whites have recently announced that they would not sign anymore players this summer despite launching enquiries of a few top strikers in Europe. With Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema on red hot form, Real would look to see a goal-galore against Club America. It is expected that Ancelotti would play the same players who faced Barcelona. David Alaba, Rudiger, Eduardo Camavinga, Valverde all would feature in the playing XI. However, this match will be a test for Eden Hazard in Royal white shirt as the player has been struggling a lot to fit in the team and deliver since he joined Real Madrid in 2019 from Chelsea.

For Club America, they would also go for the same line-up that played against Manchester City in a friendly a week ago. The Mexican side fell to a 2-1 defeat against both Chelsea and the Citizens. Their star players Jonathan Rodriguez, Nestor Araujo and Alvaro Fidalgo are expected to start against Los Blancos.

When is Real Madrid vs Club America, Club Friendly 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Real Madrid vs Club America match will be played at the Oracle Park in San Francisco on July 27(Wednesday). The match is scheduled to start at 8:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Club America, Club Friendly 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports Network have the rights to broadcast the Real Madrid vs Club America match live on TV in India.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Club America, Club Friendly?

SonyLIV will provide the free online live streaming of Real Madrid vs Club America clash in India. Jio users can watch the game live on JioTV.