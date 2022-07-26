The Commonwealth Games 2022 is all set to start in Birmingham, UK from July 28 onwards. This global event will welcome nearly 5000 athletes from 72 nations all over the world. The players would compete in more than 20 different sporting categories. All eyes will be on the Indian athletes also as it is expected that India would perform pretty well this time, with national Women's Cricket team also ready to participate in the T20 cricket event. India have sent a 214-member contingent to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, with 107 male athletes and 107 female compatriots. Ahead of the CWG 2022, India have faced a huge blow as their star player Neeraj Chopra, who has recently won silver at World Athletics Championships 2022, has pulled out of the event due to injury. A Look at History of Commonwealth Games and Previous Hosts Ahead CWG 2022 Edition in Birmingham

Meanwhile, in less than 48 years, the grand opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2022 is going to be held at Birmingham. The event is slated to started on July 28 at the Alexander Stadium in which more than 30000 people would witness the ceremony. A number of events are to be held in the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games. A Bhangra dance of Punjabi music will also be performed at the event by DJ Auden Allen. To check the time, date and venue of the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony, scroll down below.

When is the Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony? Know Date, Time and Venue

The opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2022 will held at Alexander Stadium on July 28 (Thursday). The event will start at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to get Free Online Live Streaming of Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony?

Sony Sports Channels and SonyLIV would provide the live telecast and free online live streaming of the event. DD Sports will also live stream the opening ceremony.

