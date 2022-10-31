Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the squads against New Zealand and Bangladesh. Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah does not figure in any of the squads.

BCCI Chief Selector Chetan Sharma said that they are managing the workload of Bumrah and added that the veteran speedster was rushed from injury for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

Jasprit Bumrah, who got ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup with a back injury, has been rested from these tours again in order to give him adequate time to recover fully.

"Definitely, I say it every time that we have to manage the players and when we do that, the media ends up writing about how different players are playing in the line up with different captains. We have to manage the workload. We hurried up with Jasprit Bumrah a bit, we tried as the World Cup was coming and see what happened. We are without Jasprit Bumrah for this World Cup," Chetan Sharma said during a virtual press conference on Monday.

"The NCA and medical team are looking after him very well and he definitely will be a part of the team very soon. For the Bangladesh series, we are just a little cautious, we are not hurrying him up. I request the media to understand that there is a reason behind resting players. No selector is fond of changing the teams and captains. But there is so much cricket, we have to keep looking after the bodies of our players. Bumrah will be back soon, NCA is working with him," he added.

Squads:

India Squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

India Squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik

India Squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, W Sundar, S Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal

India Squad for Bangladesh Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj and Umesh Yadav. (ANI)

