Afghanistan (AFG) will lock the horns with Sri Lanka (SL) in the 32nd match of the ongoing T20I World Cup 2022 on 1 November (Tuesday) at the Gabba. The match will commence at 09:30 AM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction AFG vs SL T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About AFG vs SL Cricket Match in Brisbane

Rains have played spoilsport for Afghanistan in the previous two matches, which were washed out without a ball being bowled. Afghanistan had lost their opening match of the Super 12 stage to England. The Mohammad Nabi-led side would be hoping that there are no further rains to spoil their World Cup outing. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka after their first win against Ireland lost two big games to Australia and New Zealand which led them to the bottom of the Group 1 points table. Dasun Shanaka's side would not mind taking Afghanistan more sternly as Sri Lanka have earlier faced an embarrassing defeat in Asia Cup 2022 against them.

AFG vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Kusal Mendis (SL) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

AFG vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Pathum Nisannka (SL), Ibrahim Zadran (AFG), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL) and Dasun Shanaka (SL) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team.

AFG vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) and Mohammad Nabi (AFG) could be our all-rounders.

AFG vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Maheesh Theekshana (SL), Rashid Khan (AFG) and Lahiru Kumara (SL) could form the bowling attack.

AFG vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: Kusal Mendis (SL), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG),Pathum Nisannka (SL), Ibrahim Zadran (AFG), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL), Dasun Shanaka (SL),Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Mohammad Nabi (AFG),Maheesh Theekshana (SL), Rashid Khan (AFG), Lahiru Kumara (SL).

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) could be named as the captain of your AFG vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Rashid Khan (AFG) could be selected as the vice-captain.

