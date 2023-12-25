Melbourne, Dec 25: Australian captain Pat Cummins on Monday came in support of his teammate Usman Khawaja, saying the opener's attempt to bring to the fore the humanitarian crisis in Gaza was "not offensive". Cricket's global governing body ICC has rejected Khawaja's application to have a sticker showing a black dove holding an olive branch on his bat and shoes during the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan. Cummins said he finds no difference between Khawaja displaying a dove logo on his shoe and bat to raise awareness of humanitarian issues and teammate Marnus Labuschagne displaying an eagle on his bat which signifies a personal religious message.

"We really support Uzzy. He's standing up for what he believes and I think he's done it really respectfully," Cummins told reporters on the eve of the second Test at the MCG. ICC Rejects Usman Khawaja’s Request To Put Dove Sticker on Bat and Shoes for AUS vs PAK Boxing Day Test: Report.

"As I said last week, 'All lives are equal', I don't think that's very offensive and I'd say the same about the dove." Backing his 37-year-old colleague who was born in Pakistan capital Islamabad, Cummins added, "That's Uzzy. I think he can really hold his head high with the way he's gone about it. "But obviously there's rules in place and I believe the ICC have said they're not going to approve that. They make up the rules and you've got to accept it."

Notably, the ICC reprimanded Khawaja for wearing a black armband during Australia's 360-run win over Pakistan in Perth, the action coming after he was barred from wearing boots with the messages "Freedom is a human right" and "All lives are equal" in the colours of the Palestinian flag during the match at the Optus Stadium. Labuschagne displays the symbol of an eagle on the back of his bats which represents a verse from the bible and has long been allowed to have the sticker on his bat in international cricket. Last week, Khawaja spoke about the impact that the Israel-Hamas conflict had on him. ICC Reprimands Australia Cricketer Usman Khawaja For Wearing Black Armband Without Informing During AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023.

"When I'm looking at my Instagram and seeing innocent kids, videos of them dying, passing away, that's what hit me the hardest," he said. "I don't have any agendas other than trying to shine a light on what I feel really passionately, really strongly about."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)