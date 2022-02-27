Christchurch [New Zealand], February 27 (ANI): New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme feels the Kiwis can chase the target if South Africa get to 270 in the ongoing second Test.

De Grandomme salvaged the New Zealand batting innings with a herculean 120-run knock that allowed New Zealand to close down South Africa's lead to 71-runs.

Also Read | PSL 2022 Final Live Streaming Online in India: Watch Free Telecast of Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 7 Match in IST.

South Africa is going to bat into Day 4 and currently hold a 211-run lead with five wickets in hand.

"I think if they get 270, we'll definitely back ourselves to get it. If they bowl well and get us out, fair enough. I think it might change only a little bit might just get a bit slower and maybe lower but that's about it. I think it's still a good batting wicket," De Grandhomme said about the day's performance in a statement.

Also Read | ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of ATKMB vs BFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

De Grandomme scored an unbeaten 120 in the first innings as New Zealand scored 293/10.

"Obviously, from the first Test, I felt like I missed a bit out there and coming back into the team and just working hard. Getting to your milestone obviously means a lot and helping the team out," said De Grandomme.

Day three of the ongoing Test match has been spectacular, as it has been evenly poised with South Africa slightly ahead and Day 4 promises be enthralling and fascinating as Day 3, if not more.

The South African batter has shown quality performance along with disciplined batting against the Kiwis.

The partnership between Temba Bavuma and Rassie Van Der was a productive one and the Proteas needed something like this to tip the scales of the game in their favour. The credit for another fascinating session should be given to both teams for their resolve and disciple throughout the Test match.

With Verreynne and Mulder still at the pitch, the Kiwi bowlers will have a tough morning on Day 4 and will require early wickets to get a chaseable target.

If they manage to put a strong performance in the first session, Kiwis will hold a chance to clinch a win from this game.

Day 4 of the ongoing Test match will be available live and exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from 3:30 AM IST on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)