New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): As Shreyas Iyer made his Test debut in the ongoing match against New Zealand at Kanpur on Thursday, his Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting congratulated the right-handed batter, saying it is 'only the beginning'.

"Having seen all the work you've put in over the last few years, very well deserved and only the beginning for you mate. Proud of you @ShreyasIyer15," tweeted Ponting.

Iyer on Thursday received his Test cap from former skipper and legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the video in which Gavaskar can be seen handing the Test cap to Iyer, while all other players congratulate the India batter.

"A moment to cherish for @ShreyasIyer15 as he receives his #TeamIndia Test cap from Sunil Gavaskar -- one of the best to have ever graced the game," BCCI tweeted.

Meanwhile, India won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series here at the Green Park Stadium.

In the first Test, Ajinkya Rahane will be leading the side in regular skipper Virat Kohli's absence and with Rahul now missing, it will be all about Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara rising to the challenge in the middle-order.

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav

New Zealand Playing XI: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young (ANI)

