New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI), one of the game's most storied and respected institutions, took its legacy beyond the boundary this week with an exclusive Cricket West Indies Golf Day powered by IGPL. With West Indies greats Sir Vivian Richards, Brian Lara, and Sir Richie Richardson, alongside current stars Shai Hope and Roston Chase, being present, this was a first-of-its-kind networking experience that brought together cricketing legends, global business leaders, and sporting icons on one stage.

Organised by TCM Sports, CWI's long-term strategic partner, the event marked a celebration of West Indies cricket in the company of some of the formidable forces of the game - the ones who helped shape the game. Their presence symbolised the enduring legacy and global appeal of Caribbean cricket, underscoring CWI's commitment to celebrating its heritage while charting a bold, forward-looking vision for the sport. The event was also graced by CWI CEO Chris Dehring and CCO Rupert Hunter, who joined distinguished guests for a day of camaraderie, conversation, and collaboration at the Qutub Golf Course in New Delhi, as per a press release from CWI.

Chris Dehring, CEO, Cricket West Indies (CWI): "Cricket West Indies has always been one of the game's great institutions - built on pride, heritage, and the unmatched spirit of our players and fans. As we look ahead, our focus is on strengthening that legacy by building deeper global connections and new opportunities for the sport. This Golf Day event in Delhi is an exciting step in that direction. We're grateful to TCM Sports, our long-standing partners, for their continued belief in our vision and for helping us make initiatives like this possible."

The Golf Day served as part of CWI's broader mission to strengthen its positioning as a global sporting brand and create new avenues for commercial partnerships and cross-cultural engagement. Even as the West Indies men's team continues its international tour, the event symbolised CWI's growing influence off the field, merging cricketing excellence with strategic brand alliances.

Over the years, TCM Sports has worked closely with CWI to build innovative platforms that bridge the worlds of sport and business. The Golf Day is a testament to that enduring partnership, offering a new dimension to fan and brand engagement by connecting cricket and golf.

Lokesh Sharma, MD, TCM Sports: "Our association with Cricket West Indies has been more than a commercial partnership. It's about celebrating the colourful cricket that the Windies have played over the decades. We proudly stand alongside CWI in creating experiences that not only honour their legacy but also open exciting pathways for the future."

Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL), one of India's leading golf platforms, added a unique synergy to the initiative by bridging the two sports.

Uttam Mundy, CEO, IGPL: "We are thrilled to bring the IGPL experience to the Caribbean with Cricket West Indies and TCM Sports. This event is more than a golf day - it is about blending cultures, celebrating excellence, and promoting golf as a sport that unites people from all walks of life."

The day culminated in an exclusive dinner that featured intimate conversations with cricketing icons, set against the lively backdrop of Caribbean music, cuisine, and hospitality, creating an atmosphere that perfectly captured the spirit of West Indies cricket. (ANI)

