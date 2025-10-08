India national cricket team star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has finally opened up, denying allegations of infidelity brought by his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma. In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Yuzvendra Chahal clarified that the recent allegations Dhanashree Verma had made about Yuzvendra Chahal cheating in the second month of their wedding are false. Dhanashree Verma had previously hinted in Amazon MX Player's reality show Rise and Fall that Yuzvendra Chahal cheated on her. Dhanashree Verma Claims Yuzvendra Chahal Cheated on Her, Says 'Caught Him in the Second Month' of Marriage (Watch Video).

Yuzvendra Chahal said, “I am a sportsperson and I do not cheat. Agar koi two months mei hi cheat karta toh itna lamba relationship chalta kya (If someone cheated in the first two months, would the relationship go that long)? For me, this chapter is over, done and dusted. I have moved forward with my life and everyone else should do, too”. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married in December 2020 in Gurugram. The couple lived separately since 2022. The two had filed a joint petition for divorce in February 2025. On March 20, 2025, they were granted a divorce.

Highlighting that he has moved on from his past relationship with Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal said, “Mai iss chapter ko bhula chuka hun (I don't remember this chapter). Koi kuch bhi keh deta hai, and social media pe chal jata hai (Anybody says anything, it works on social media). 100 baatein chalti hain, but the truth is only one, and those who matter, know it. Mere liye chapter closed hai (For me, the chapter is closed). I don’t want to address it ever again”. ‘Be Ready for One More Case’ Yuzvendra Chahal Jokes After Comedian Samay Raina Takes Subtle Digs at Cricketer’s Ex-Wife Dhanashree Verma in Ad With RJ Mahvash (Watch Video).

Reportedly, as part of the settlement, Dhanashree Verma received 4.75 crore INR in alimony, following her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal. Replying more to the allegation of cheating, the 35-year-old Team India spinner also said, “Hamari shadi 4.5 years thi (We were married for 4.5 years)... Abhi bhi kai log uss cheez ko pakde hue hain, abhi bhi unka ghar mere naam se chal raha hai, toh they can continue doing that (Some people hold the past, their houses run on my name/ popularity). I am not concerned or affected. And I have a feeling this is the last time I am addressing that chapter of my life.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2025 07:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).