UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Wolfsburg will be facing PSG in the UEFA Women’s Champions League this evening with the German side looking to start their European campaign with a win. The club currently sits top of the Frauen-Bundesliga, level on points with arch rivals Bayern Munich. PSG on the other hand are sixth in the French Division 1 Feminine and consistency has been a key issue with the team. The teams heads into this fixture, having won just two of their last five matches. Wolfsburg versus PSG will start at 12:30 AM IST. Former England Forward Michael Owen Surprised by Arsenal Fan Base in India; India Cricketer Sanju Samson Confesses Love for Liverpool (Watch Video).

Wolfsburg’ strength lies in their attacking play with the likes of Ella Peddemors, Kessya Bussy, and Vivien Endemann excelling in their role behind central striker Alexandra Popp in a 4-2-3-1 formation. In defence, expect Caitlin Dijkstra and Camilla Küver to form the partnership. Justine Kielland and Janina Minge will be trusted with breaking up the opposition passing lines in central midfield.

Rasheedat Ajibade and Romée Leuchter will form the attack partnership for the French club PSG. Jennifer Echegini and Olga Carmona will slot in behind the frontline as the attacking midfielders and they will be tasked with dominating possession. Tante Diakité will sit deep and orchestrate play in a sweeper role.

Wolfsburg vs PSG, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 Details

Match Wolfsburg vs PSG, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26 Date Thursday, October 9 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue AOK Stadion Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

When is Wolfsburg vs PSG, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26 Match? Check Date, Time and Venue

Wolfsburg will take on PSG in their opening fixture in the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 on Thursday, October 9. The Wolfsburg vs PSG match will be played at AOK Stadion, and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Wolfsburg vs PSG, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26?

Unfortunately, there will be no UEFA Women's Champions League live telecast available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Wolfsburg vs PSG UWCL live telecast on any TV channel. For Wolfsburg vs PSG UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 online viewing options, read below. Cristano Ronaldo Opens Insparya Hair Loss Clinic in Riyadh, Says 'Saudi Arabia is Like My Second Home'.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Wolfsburg vs PSG, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26. Those on the lookout for Wolfsburg vs PSG UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 live streaming can watch it on the FanCode app and website, but will need to have either a match pass that costs Rs 19 or a tour pass that is worth Rs 99. Wolfsburg will feel they are in a much better form compared to their opponents and they should find a way to secure a victory in this opening match of the Champions League.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2025 06:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).