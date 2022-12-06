Dubai [UAE], December 6 (ANI): The West Indies women's team have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the first ODI of their International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's Championship series in Antigua.

Denavon Hayles of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after the West Indies were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration as read in a statement released by ICC.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Captain Hayley Matthews pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Jacqueline Williams and Leslie Reifer, and third umpire Nigel Duguid levelled the charge.

West Indies had suffered a 142-run defeat in the opening ODI after allowing 307 runs to England after electing to bowl first.

The series will conclude with two further ODIs as part of the ICC Women's Championship, followed by a five-match T20I series in Antigua and Barbados. (ANI)

