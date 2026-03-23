Yadadri Bhuvanagiri (Telangana) [India], March 23 (ANI): Union Minister BL Verma praised the promotion of sports in India during the Sansad Khel Mahotsav in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Telangana, on Sunday.

He highlighted the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in fostering athletic excellence, noting recent achievements such as India's women's team winning the Cricket World Cup last year and the national team clinching the T20 World Cup earlier this month, calling these successes "miracles" of sports promotion.

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"The newly appointed Governor of Telangana, Shiv Pratap Shukla and I have also been part of it. I congratulate K. Laxman for organising it. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, sports is being promoted, and our athletes win record medals in the Olympics and Paralympics. A few months ago, our daughters won the World Cup in cricket, and then our players won the T20 World Cup. So when sports are promoted, miracles like this happen," BL Verma told ANI.

BJP MP K Laxman said at the Sansad Khel Mahotsav that following Prime Minister Modi's vision, the event was organised to support athletes ahead of the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

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He expressed confidence that the programs will boost players' morale and help India achieve a record medal haul at the Games, aligning with the PM's goal of a developed India by 2047.

"Following Prime Minister Modi's instructions, the MP Khel Mahotsav has been organised... Prime Minister Modi's goal is to build a developed India by 2047... Programs are being held to boost the morale and encouragement of our players for the Commonwealth Games to be held in the country... Our players will win a record number of medals in the Commonwealth Games," K Laxman said.

Sansad Khel Mahotsav is a sports and fitness festival aimed at promoting a sporting culture and leadership among youth. A key objective is to bring the community together through sports and fitness and to take the message of 'Fit India' to every home. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)