Birmingham, Jul 6 (PTI) India skipper Shubman Gill lauded fast bowlers Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj for stepping up in the absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, crediting their combined 17-wicket haul for making his job as captain significantly "easier".

India registered a historic 336 run in the second Test to level the five match series 1-1..

Akash returned with a stunning match haul of 10 wickets, including a maiden five-for in the second innings, while Siraj contributed with seven wickets across both innings.

"When your two fast bowlers take 17 wickets, then it becomes easy for the skipper. Bumrah bhai was not there but the bowlers we have in the squad are capable of taking 20 wickets in a match," Gill told former India batting star Cheteshwar Pujara on JioHotstar after team's win.

Having been comprehensively beaten in the opening Test, Gill credited the turnaround to improved execution with the ball and sharper fielding.

"There have been lot of instances where we have lost first match of the series and then we had made comebacks. So we knew how to make comebacks. If we consistently score 450 runs, our bowlers will keep us in the game..

"All the things we spoke about after the last game, we were spot on with all of those things. I think the way we came back with our bowling and fielding was tremendous to see," Gill said at the post-match presentation.

India's dominant win was set up by Gill himself, who scored a stunning 269 in the first innings and followed it up with 161 in the second, laying the foundation for the massive 608-run target.

"On this kind of wicket we knew that if we got 400-500 runs, it would be enough. Not every game will be like Headingley. They (bowlers) were magnificent. The way we were able to get through their top order, they bowled brilliantly."

Gill also praised Prasidh Krishna for maintaining pressure despite not having many wickets to show for his effort.

Even Prasidh, he didn't get as many wickets but he bowled brilliantly.

"He (Akash Deep) hit the right lengths and was getting the ball to move both ways, which was difficult on a pitch like this. He was magnificent for us.

He added that sometimes captaincy can cloud a batter's instinct to take risks but he didn't let that affect him.

"I am definitely feeling comfortable with my game and if we are able to win the series with my contributions, it'll be great. As I said before, I want to play as a batsman, and go out as a batsman and make decisions as a batsman.

"Sometimes you won't take some risks when you're thinking as a captain which you have to do as a batsman..

He once again stated that Bumrah will be back for the third Test at Lord's.

England skipper Ben Stokes rued the missed opportunities that allowed India to wrest control of the Test.

"Having them at 200 for 5, we were really happy there and not being able to burst them open there and being 80 for 5, it's tough to be able to scrape it back from there.

He admitted the conditions began to favour India as the game wore on.

"You look back at the start of the game, 200/5, if we were able to get some wickets quicker, things could have been a little different. As the game got deeper and deeper, it sort of turned into a wicket, probably suited India more than us to be honest."

"Being 80/5 in reply to India's big first innings total is obviously going to be tough from there. We ran in and tried everything, we changed plans and when a team is on top of you, obviously India is a class team. It's always very hard to wrestle back when the opposition is full of world-class performers."

He lavished praise on youngsters Harry Brook and Jamie Smith, who both scored centuries in the first essay.

"Jamie has been incredible since he came into the team, he has been exceptional with the bat and he goes massively into the radar with his wicket-keeping. Just shows that his natural game and the way him and Harry were able to wrestle the momentum back towards us, I thought it was very very special part of the game to watch from the dressing room," Gill concluded.

