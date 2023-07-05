London [UK], July 5 (ANI): Elena Rybakina started her title defence by defeating Shelby Rogers 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 in 1 hour and 43 minutes on the Wimbledon court.

Number 49-ranked Rogers is known for upsets as she had previously notched seven Top 10 wins in her career, including three Grand Slams. She had also beaten Rybakina 6-2, 6-4 in their last encounter at Hertogenbosch 2022. Rogers has two wins in five meetings against the Khazikistan player.

Rybakina came to Wimbledon after a viral illness which had forced her to withdraw from Roland Garros ahead of her third-round tie with Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Rybakina in after winning Tuesday's match said, "I think I didn't start that well. I was not moving that great. Straightaway was a break from the first game. So, of course, after that it's difficult. I was not that reactive on the return also."

Rybakina praised her opponent but seemed a little disappointed as she did not end the match early.

"Of course, on grass everything changes quickly. With a break down, it's not easy. Shelby, she played really well also first set. She didn't have so many mistakes. I'm not so happy that it took me the whole set, I would say. In the end I just tried to focus on every point, firstly on my serve, then just to try to get the returns," Rybakina added in her interview as seen on the official website of the WTA.

Meanwhile, No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka returned to Wimbledon with a comfortable win against Hungarian player Panna Udvardy in a 6-3, 6-1 match yesterday.

Sabalenka ended the game in just 61 minutes to secure her place in the second round. Due to rain on Tuesday, only three matches were completed on Day 2 at the All England Club.

After the match, the Belarusian player said, "I was super happy that I'm playing on one of the covered court. It's great feeling knowing that you going to finish your day today."

"But I felt really sorry for the rest of the players. It's really tough when you spend all your day on-site, didn't really get a chance to play your match. But hopefully weather will be better tomorrow and everyone will be able to finish their matches. But I'm super happy that I was able to finish today," she said according to the WTA website.

"It was [a] great performance. I really enjoy the atmosphere. It was just great match and I'm super happy with the win," Sabalenka said. (ANI)

