Dublin [Ireland], July 27 (ANI): Ireland have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the second match of their ICC Women’s Championship series in Dublin on Tuesday.

Philip Thompson of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Ireland were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Captain Laura Delany pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Jareth McCready and Paul Reynolds, and third umpire Mark Hawthorne levelled the charge.

Australian team produced a sensational all-round performance to clinch the victory. They won the toss and posted a total of (ANI)

