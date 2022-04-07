Wellington [New Zealand], April 7 (ANI): The International Cricket Council has thanked hosts New Zealand Cricket for the successful ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, saying the competition witnessed closely fought matches on superb pitches at beautiful venues.

The event, which was one of the most competitive cricket world cups ever, saw Australia crowned champions after 31 games.

With eight teams competing across six cities - Christchurch, Wellington, Auckland, Hamilton, Dunedin and Tauranga - the event was safely delivered with Australia lifting the trophy for a record fifth time.

ICC Chair Greg Barclay in a statement said they were delighted with the way the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 has been staged.

"It has been the most wonderful advertisement for cricket with closely fought competitive matches on superb pitches at beautiful venues," Barclay said.

"I'd like to thank New Zealand Cricket and the local organising committee for their commitment and dedication, often in challenging circumstances with COVID impacting on all areas of the event. Thanks too, to the ICC staff for once again delivering such a high-quality global cricket event and to the match officials for doing such a great job."

"The New Zealand cricket-loving public have done our sport proud, packing the Hagley Oval to make the final a great spectacle. Of course, our biggest thanks must go to the players who have made this event so memorable. Finally congratulations to Australia for winning the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 in outstanding fashion," he added. (ANI)

