RB Leipzig will face off against Atalanta in the first leg of the Quarter-final fixtures in UEFA Europa League 2021-22. The UEL clash will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on April 07, 2022 (Thursday) as the teams aim to take an advantage into the second leg. Meanwhile, fans searching for RB Leipzig vs Atalanta, UEL 2021-22 quarterfinal live streaming can scroll down below. List Of UEL 2021-22 Quarterfinal Fixtures.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams in a European competition and they will be hoping to get the better of each other. Atalanta defeated German club Bayer Leverkusen in the previous round and will look to beat another Bundesliga side. Meanwhile, RB Leipzig were given a bye in their fixture against Spartak Moscow and this will be their first game in the competition this season after dropping down from the Champions League.

When is RB Leipzig vs Atalanta, UEL 2021-22 Quarterfinal Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The RB Leipzig vs Atalanta quarterfinal clash in the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, on April 07, 2022 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 10:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of RB Leipzig vs Atalanta, UEL 2021-22 Quarterfinal Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Europa League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the live telecast of RB Leipzig vs Atalanta on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of RB Leipzig vs Atalanta, UEL 2021-22 Quarterfinal Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch RB Leipzig vs Atalanta, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 live streaming online.

