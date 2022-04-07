The new entrants of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), have decently adjusted in the contest and are placed at number five on the IPL 2022 points table. They have played three games out of which they won two and lost one. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals (DC) were able to beat the record time IPL winners Mumbai Indians (MI) in their first game but couldn’t manage to beat another newcomer Gujarat Titans (GT) and lost by 14 runs. Dream11 is one of the popular fantasy games and has become quite popular among its users as it allows them to earn real cash, and a great way to do that is by picking the right fantasy playing XI. So here are some players you must-have in your LSG vs DC IPL 2022 Dream11 Team. LSG vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 15.

LSG vs DC Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Avesh Khan (LSG)

Phenomenal with the ball once again, Avesh Khan gave Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) the start they needed while defending 169 total against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in previous game. He removed Abhishek Sharma and SRH captain Kane Williamson early in the game and later in regular intervals took two more wickets. He will be one of the main players in the game between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.

LSG vs DC Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Deepak Hooda (LSG)

In the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), it was Deepak Hooda’s knock that accompanied captain KL Rahul’s inning to post a reasonable total of 169 runs while Lucknow Super Giants middle order collapsed. Deepak Hooda scored a half-century comprising of three sixes and as many fours. Hooda will be our player to watch out for as they meet Delhi Capitals in their next battle on Thursday. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

LSG vs DC Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Krunal Pandya (LSG)

Krunal Pandya is making breaking partnerships his habit in IPL 2022. When SRH lost their openers, Aiden Makram and Rahul Tripathi had a valuable partnership of 44 runs until Krunal Pandya was introduced into the attack and removed Aiden Makram and soon after this got Rahul Tripathi out as well. He will be the player from Lucknow Super Giants to watch out for.

LSG vs DC Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Rishabh Pant (DC)

After the top order of Delhi Capitals (DC) showed laxity in chasing 171 against Gujarat Titans (GT) and lost three wickets early, the DC captain Rishabh Pant came in and displayed some stroke-making by scoring 43 runs off 29 balls to stable the ship. Though his effort went waste, Rishabh Pant has been exceptionally committed as a player other than captain to DC and will be the player to watch out for as DC.

LSG vs DC Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Mustafizur Rahman (LSG)

Mustafizur Rahman's brilliant spell against Gujarat Titans in the previous match was one of the few best performances from Delhi Capitals that day. In his four overs, he clinched three wickets and gave away just 23 runs. He will be the key bowler for Delhi Capitals as they take on Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday.

