Hamilton [New Zealand], March 21 (ANI): Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana believes that her team needs to put the loss against West Indies behind and look forward to their next matches in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup.

"I think right now we're thinking about the next match. It was quite disappointing but there is still three more games left. We just want to focus on that and I think girls are trying to get themselves focused on not giving up anymore, they are thinking like that. We want to come back in the next match and obviously, I think whatever we did in the last match, we don't want to do that do it again," said Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana.

Nigar said she is looking forward to face England and Australia for the first time in ODIs, this is also their first ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

"I think this is a huge experience we get from here and we want to execute the next game. This is the opportunity we always wanted to have. We want to take all the opportunities from here, all the experiences that we want to execute in the future. Obviously, we have not played a lot of international matches from 2018 to 2020, we just played T20 matches," said Sultana.

"We never get the opportunity to play a lot of international matches like ODIs, but now we are getting to the play the IWC," she added.

The Tigresses will join the ICC Women's Championship and Nigar is looking forward to putting her knowledge for great opportunities in the tournament.

"We'll get more international matches and we're going to get to play against the top teams, so we'll get a lot of experience over there and we want to show the other teams that we are competitive and we are capable. It is going to be a big challenge and a big opportunity for all of us," said Bangladesh captain. (ANI)

