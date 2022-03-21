India Women take on Bangladesh Women in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match. It is a must-win game for the Mithali Raj-led side, otherwise things will get difficult for them for semis berth. Meanwhile, if you are looking for IND W vs BAN W ICC Women's CWC 2022 live streaming online and TV telecast details then you can scroll down. ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Points Table Updated.

Out of five games, India Women have won just two. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have won just one game out of four. India, however, come into the game with a defeat in their last two outings.

When is India Women vs Bangladesh Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Women vs Bangladesh Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton in New Zealand on March 22, 2022 (Tuesday). The game has a scheduled start time of 06:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India Women vs Bangladesh Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Match on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports 2/2HD/3 to watch India Women vs Bangladesh Women match live telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India Women vs Bangladesh Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India Women vs Bangladesh Women match online.

