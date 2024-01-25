London, Jan 25 (AP) Adrian Meronk, the European tour's player of the year for 2023, is reportedly set to join LIV Golf when the Saudi-backed league begins its new season next week in Mexico.

The Times of London reported Wednesday that the No. 39-ranked Meronk would join the lucrative league.

The 30-year-old Polish player, who had said he was shocked to be left off the Ryder Cup team, is a four-time winner on the European tour.

Meronk was set to make his debut this week as a PGA Tour member, having finished in the top 10 in Europe last year, but withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

Meronk was runner-up to Rory McIlroy at the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday. (AP)

