New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): World Super Kabaddi League (WSKL) and the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) announced the launch of the inaugural edition of WSKL - a groundbreaking step towards making Kabaddi a truly global sport.

With the active engagement of nearly 30 countries and formal confirmation from 20 national federations, the inaugural season is tentatively scheduled for February-March 2026 and will be hosted in Dubai, a strategic location chosen to maximise international exposure and fan accessibility.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola Defends Jurgen Klopp, Unsure if FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Will Destroy Manchester City's Season.

Following the success of UPKL, under the banner 'Apna Bharat, Apna Khel', which focused on nurturing talent within India, WSKL represents a bold new chapter. Unlike UPKL, which was largely India-centric, WSKL has been conceptualised as an international platform with a singular mission: to globalise Kabaddi and pave the way for its inclusion in the Olympic Games. WSKL is backed by the International Kabaddi Federation (IKF) and holds commercial rights through the South Asian Kabaddi Federation, positioning it as a credible and globally supported league.

WSKL will adopt a franchise-based model featuring eight teams in its inaugural season. Setting itself apart from existing leagues, each team will showcase a strong international presence alongside Indian talent, reflecting the league's commitment to building a truly global Kabaddi ecosystem.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Files Trademark Of ‘Captain Cool’; Star Wicketkeeper-Batter Strengthens Brand By Claiming Ownership on Popular Nickname.

WSKL is fully owned and operated by SJ Uplift Kabaddi Pvt Ltd and was founded by Sambhav Jain, a passionate advocate for the growth and modernisation of Kabaddi.

Speaking about this ambitious new venture, Sambhav Jain, Director and Founder, SJ uplift Kabaddi Pvt Ltd, said as quoted by WSKL press release, "Kabaddi has always deserved a larger stage, not just for India but for the global sporting community. With WSKL, our goal is to reimagine the sport for a global audience, unlock international talent, and take decisive steps towards Olympic recognition. The success of UPKL gave us the foundation, but WSKL is about creating a Kabaddi league that belongs to the world. We are building this with a vision for the next decade, not just the next season."

The league has committed a total player purse of ₹48 crore across its eight franchises, underscoring the strong investment appetite for this new sports property. WSKL has already secured interest and participation from prominent Kabaddi nations, including South Korea, Iran, Thailand, Pakistan, Malaysia, Japan, Canada, and the United States, with discussions underway to onboard additional countries.

The World Super Kabaddi League is designed not as a seasonal tournament but as an evolving global sports property. SJ Uplift Kabaddi Pvt Ltd is committed to building WSKL as a 12-month, year-round Kabaddi ecosystem, creating opportunities for sustained fan engagement, off-season activities, and long-term player development.

With WSKL, SJ Uplift Kabaddi Pvt Ltd is setting a new benchmark for Kabaddi, creating an international movement that aspires to bring the sport to a much larger and more diverse audience. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)