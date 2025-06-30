MS Dhoni was back as the Chennai Super Kings captain during the recently finished Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. After captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out from the competition due to an injury, the CSK management handed the responsibilities to MS once again. Although, it was not ideal for the franchise, it came as welcome change for the fans which was a rather tough season for them. MS Dhoni currently plays only in the IPL on a season-to-season basis. Watching him bat and lead as well make the fans cherish his presence. After the IPL, Dhoni has returned at his home in Ranchi and has been spotted a few time riding his favourite cars and bikes. Amid this, there has been reports that MS Dhoni has filed a trademark application of his popular nickname, 'Captain Cool'. MS Dhoni Celebrates His Tennis Coach's Birthday; Former India Captain Cuts Cake With Kaka Sir's Family (Watch Video.

According to exchange4media.com, MS Dhoni has taken a significant step in strengthening his brand off the field by filing for the trademark of 'Captain Cool', a nickname that has long been associated with his composed leadership style. The application, submitted online on June 5 via the Trade Marks Registry portal, reflects Dhoni’s intent to officially claim ownership of the title that fans and the cricketing fraternity have used for years to define him.

MS Dhoni Files Trademark For Name 'Captain Cool'

MS Dhoni (@msdhoni) is one step closer to trademarking “CAPTAIN COOL” for sports and entertainment services (Class 41). Though initially objected due to a similar prior mark, the Trade Marks Office ruled in Dhoni’s favour, citing his strong public association with the moniker. pic.twitter.com/dNGlRmw9UN — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) June 30, 2025

The name Captain Cool has been associated with MS Dhoni since the early days of his captaincy tenure. Dhoni, despite being a destructive batter with the bat used to be extremely calm under pressure with no animated actions before taking an important decision. His expressions used to be the same as well throughout a tricky phase and hence fans coined the term for it. As he kept winning titles throughout his career including the ICC T20 World Cup, ICC ODI World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy with five IPL championships, the name kept on going more and more popular. MS Dhoni Plays With Ex-India Cricketer Saurabh Tiwary's Son in Gym, Adorable Video Goes Viral.

Such moves are common among global icons. While Michael Jordan capitalised on the 'Jumpman' logo and Cristiano Ronaldo turned 'CR7' into a business empire, Indian celebrities too have followed suit, Salman Khan with “Being Human” and Sourav Ganguly with 'Dada'. Dhoni continues to be a formidable commercial force even post-retirement. With a brand valuation set at INR 799 crore in 2024 and over 35 major endorsements under his belt, this latest move is a clear sign that he’s playing the long game.

