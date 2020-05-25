Sports News | Would Self-isolate with Juan Mata, Says Bruno Fernandes

Manchester [UK], May 25 (ANI): Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes said that if given a choice he would like to self-isolate with teammate Juan Mata.

"I would choose Juan, because if I isolate with Juan I can listen to my song all day, every day! He always sings it to me," the official website of Manchester United quoted Fernandes as saying.

Also Read | Roman Reigns Birthday Special: Here’s Look at Five Biggest Wins of ‘The Big Dog’ in WWE (Watch Videos).

"It's not the atmosphere of Old Trafford, but Juan is the kind of guy who puts all his heart in the song, so when he sings the music for me is really nice. Normally I arrive before him, and he comes at breakfast, gives me his hand and starts to sing the song - Bruno, Bruno, Bruno," he added.

Manchester United returned to training last week as the Premier League looks to resume its suspended season in June.

Also Read | Balbir Singh Sr, Hockey Legend and Three-Time Olympic Gold Medallist, Passes Away at the Age of 95.

The Premier League has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fernandes also said that he spent most of the lockdown with his family and had time to look after his new-born daughter.

"Physically it's easier than mentally, because you just need to follow the programme and you will be okay. Mentally it is also nice because I have my family with me so you can spend a lot of time with the family. I have my baby so I have a lot of time to be with her," Fernandes said.

"Normally, if I have games and training, for most of the time I'm out sleeping in hotels and everything, so I don't have the same time to be with her. So it's nice to have this time," he added.

Before the suspension of the Premier League, Manchester United was placed at the fifth spot with 45 points from 29 matches. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)