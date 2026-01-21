Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

The European T20 Premier League (ETPL) has officially entered the global sporting spotlight following a high-profile launch in Sydney this week. Sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the tournament is a collaborative venture between the cricket boards of Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands. Scheduled to begin in late August 2026, the league aims to establish Europe as the next major frontier for franchise cricket. European T20 Premier League Announces First Three Franchises, Led by the Greats of the Game.

Franchises and Team Owners of ETPL

The ETPL will initially consist of six franchises based in iconic European cities. In a significant announcement on Wednesday, the league unveiled the owners and names for the first three teams, featuring a mix of sporting legends and business leaders:

Amsterdam (expected to be the Amsterdam Flames): Owned by a consortium led by former Australian captain Steve Waugh and five-time World Hockey Player of the Year Jamie Dwyer.

Belfast (expected to be the Irish Wolves): Co-owned by Australian T20 star Glenn Maxwell and former NRMA CEO Rohan Lund.

Edinburgh (expected to be the Castle Rockers): Owned by former New Zealand internationals Nathan McCullum and Kyle Mills.

The remaining three franchises based in Dublin, Glasgow, and Rotterdam are expected to announce their ownership groups in the coming months as the league looks to balance international investment with local representation.

ETPL Tournament Format and Structure

The inaugural season is set to run from 26 August to 20 September 2026. The tournament will follow a standard T20 format designed to ensure high-intensity competition over a concise window:

Matches: A total of 34 matches will be played, including a round-robin stage followed by playoffs.

Squad Composition: Each team will consist of 16 players. To foster local growth, squads must include seven domestic players alongside world-class international "marquee" signings.

Global Stars: High-profile names including Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, and Tim David have already been linked to the league, promising a level of talent comparable to established global circuits.

ETPL Facts

Franchise City Primary Owners / Investors Amsterdam Flames Amsterdam Steve Waugh, Jamie Dwyer, Tim Thomas Belfast Irish Wolves Belfast Glenn Maxwell, Rohan Lund Edinburgh Castle Rockers Edinburgh Nathan McCullum, Kyle Mills TBA Dublin To be announced February 2026 TBA Glasgow To be announced February 2026 TBA Rotterdam To be announced February 2026

The ETPL is the successor to the "Euro T20 Slam," a project that faced multiple delays and cancellations since 2019 due to administrative hurdles and the pandemic. This new iteration is co-founded by Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who has expressed a vision of creating a sustainable "cricket ecosystem" in mainland Europe. Abhishek Bachchan Joins Forces With ICC-Approved European T20 Premier League as Co-owner.

Organisers have appointed London-based Oakvale Capital to lead capital raising, with projections suggesting the league could generate over USD 16 million in revenue by 2030. Unlike some other domestic leagues, ETPL franchise owners will have the freedom to sign their own sponsorships, a move intended to accelerate the path to profitability for the individual teams.

