Roman Reigns Birthday Special: Here’s Look at Five Biggest Wins of ‘The Big Dog’ in WWE (Watch Videos)

Happy Birthday Roman Reigns (Photo Credits: File Image)

Leati Joseph "Joe" Anoaʻi, better known by the ring name of Roman Reigns turns 35 years old on May 25, 2020. Roman Reigns is also sometimes called 'The Big Dog'. He is currently signed to WWE where he wrestles under SmackDown brand. Roman Reigns was signed by WWE in 2010, reporting to their developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW). 'The Big Dog' made his main roster debut in November 2012 alongside Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins as The Shield. The trio teamed together until June 2014, after which Reigns entered singles competition. On the occasion of Roman Reigns birthday, here's look at five biggest wins of 'The Big Dog' in WWE. WWE Raw May 18, 2020 Results and Highlights: Edge vs Randy Orton at Backlash Confirmed; Drew McIntyre Defeats King Baron Corbin (View Pics)

Roman Reigns has held world championship belt four times in WWE, where he has been WWE Champion thrice and the Universal Champion once. He has also won United States Champion, Intercontinental Champion and WWE Tag Team Champion once each. 'The Big Dog' was the winner of Royal Rumble 2015 winner and was also chosen Superstar of the Year in 2014. In October 2018, a big turnaround came in Reigns career where he revealed that about his suffering from leukaemia. Adding an insult to the injury he also had to surrender his Universal Championship belt that time, it was indeed a big blow for his fans at that moment. However, 'The Big Dog' fought like a warrior and made a return to Monday Night Raw on Feb 25, 2019, where he announced that his leukaemia is in remission. Fitness Secrets of ‘The Big Dog’ of WWE Who Fought Cancer Like a Boss.

Five Biggest Wins of Roman Reigns in WWE

1. Roman Reigns Victory at Royal Rumble 2015

Roman Reign overcame Rusev, Big Show, Kane and other wrestlers at Royal Rumble 2015 to seal WrestleMania spot against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 31. He received little help from his cousin Dwayne Johnson 'The Rock' in that match.

2. Roman Reigns vs Triple H, WrestleMania 32

Roman Reigns became the world champion for the third time in his career by defeating Triple H at the grandest stage of WWE. 'The Big Dog' impressed fans in this match by his superb wrestling.

3. Roman Reigns vs John Cena, No Mercy 2017

This match was fought to determine the face of the company. The single contest between Roman Reigns and John Cena at No Mercy 2017 was no less than a WrestleMania main event contest. Reigns kicked out at Cena's attitude adjustment and gave him a spear to win the match and become the new face of WWE.

4. Roman Reigns vs The Undertaker, WrestleMania 33

This was Roman Reigns career's best match as he emerged victorious against The Undertaker at WrestleMania. 'The Big Dog' became the second wrestler after Brock Lesnar to defeat Undertaker at the flagship event of WWE.

5. Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar, SummerSlam 2018

This was the rematch of WrestleMania 33, after failing to gain victory against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania that year. 'The Big Dog' finally had the upper hand over Lesnar at SummerSlam 2018 as he became the Universal Champion for the first time by defeating 'The Beast Incarnate'.

Roman Reigns was supposed to fight Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 for WWE Universal Championship, however, he was replaced by Braun Strowman in the end. 'The Big Dog' name was withdrawn due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation. As a cancer survivor, Roman Reigns is considered immunocompromised, therefore it is very necessary for him to take special care during this coronavirus time. We wish Roman Reigns a very Happy Birthday, may the wrestler continue entertaining us with more exciting matches in coming years.