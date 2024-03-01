Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 1 (ANI): UP Warriorz won the toss and decided to bowl first against Gujarat Giants in the 8th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will be eyeing a win in the 8th match of the tournament, as both sides currently occupy the bottom two places in the WPL 2024 standings.

After losing the first two matches of the tournament, the UP-based franchise will go into this match after scoring an upset win over defending champions Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets. They currently hold the fourth place in the standings with just 2 points.

On the other hand, Beth Mooney's team has failed to clinch a single win in the ongoing WPL 2024 after playing two matches. They will go into this match after suffering an 8-wicket loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 5th match of the tournament.

Speaking at the toss, UP skipper Alyssa Healy confirmed that Chamari Athapaththu will replace Tahlia McGrath.

"We are going to have a bowl. They have all played pretty similar. But chasing looks more comfortable for the teams. Hopefully much of the same, that was the blueprint we want to play. Chamari comes in for Tahlia McGrath," Healy said.

GGT skipper Mooney said Laura Wolvaardt and Mannat Kashyap will be in the playing eleven against UP Warriorz.

"It would be nice if we could put 190 on the board. We have two changes. Laura Wolvaardt comes in for Tahuhu, Veda also misses out and Mannat Kashyap replaces her. You got to be feeling you can win the game no matter what situation are in. It is a long tournament in some ways and shorter in others, hope we get it right tonight," Mooney said.

UP Warriorz Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (Wk/C), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Saima Thakor, Shweta Sehrawat, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Gujarat Giants Playing XI: Harleen Deol, Beth Mooney (Wk/C), Phoebe Litchfield, Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh. (ANI)

