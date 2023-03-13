Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) winless run in the Women's Premier League (WPL) continued as they sunk to their fifth straight loss after the pair of Jess Jonassen and Marizanne Kapp downed their opponents' fighting bowling unit in a last-over thriller at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

With this win, RCB is at the bottom of the table with zero points. DC is at the second position with four wins in five games and a loss. They have a total of eight points.

In the chase of 151 runs, DC started poorly as they lost their in-form opener Shafali Verma for a golden duck on second ball of their innings. Megan Schutt produced a delivery which the batter tried to flick but it went crashing into her leg stump. DC was 1/1 in 0.2 overs.

All-rounder Alice Capsey was up next and joined the skipper Meg Lanning on the crease. The ever-explosive, consistent skipper was reduced to a mere onlooker at the non-strikers end as Capsey took RCB bowlers to cleaners.

Star pacer Renuka Singh was smashed for three fours in fourth over. Preeti Bose dealt with more worse punishment and was hit for four straight fours by Capsey.

However, Bose had the last laugh as Capsey was caught by Ellyse Perry at deep mid-wicket for 38 off 24 balls. The knock consisted of eight fours. DC was 45/2 in 4.5 overs.

Jemimah Rodrigues was next up on the crease. DC crossed the 50-run mark in 5.5 overs.

At the end of the powerplay in six overs, DC was at 52/2, with Lanning (7*) and Rodrigues (1*) at the crease.

Jemimah and Lanning were building a partnership for themselves. But Asha Shobana put an end to this short stand of 25 runs, sending back skipper Lanning for 15 off 18 balls. The Australian was caught by Heather Knight while attempting to hit straight. DC was 70/3 in 8.4 overs.

All-rounder Marizanne Kapp was next up on the crease. At the end of 10 overs, DC was 83/3, with Rodrigues (14*) and Kapp (10*) unbeaten at the crease.

RCB kept making pressure on DC, restricting their run-flow in the next three overs.

DC reached the 100-run mark in 13.3 overs.

Asha once again broke a partnership, this time a 39-run stand between Kapp and Rodrigues by sending back the latter for 32 off 28 balls after she was caught by keeper Richa Ghosh. DC was 109/4 in 14.3 overs. Asha got her second wicket.

Jess Jonassen was next up on the crease and announced her arrival with a four on the first ball.

At the end of 15 overs, DC was at 114/4, with Kapp (16*) and Jonassen (5*) unbeaten. They needed 37 in the final five overs.

In the 17th over, Schutt tried to create some pressure on DC with four dot balls in a row, but Kapp relieved some pressure with a four and a single, leaving DC with 24 runs in 18 balls needed.

Perry came to deliver the next over and started well with two dot balls, but yet again Kapp hit a pressure-relieving six. DC was left with 16 runs needed in the final two overs.

Shreyanka came to deliver the penultimate over. Things did not look good with just two runs in the first three balls, but Jonassen hit a four. DC needed nine in the final over.

Renuka Singh came to deliver the last over. After a single on the first two balls, Jonnasen hit a six on the third ball and four to seal the victory for DC, which finished at 154/4 in 19.4 overs, with Jonassen (29*) and Kapp (32*) unbeaten.

Asha (2/27) was the pick of the bowlers for RCB. Bose and Schutt took a wicket each.

A half-century from Ellyse Perry and a late flourish from her and Richa Ghosh helped Royal Challengers Bangalore reach a modest 150/4 in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

After being put to bat first by DC, RCB was off to a slow start, playing a maiden over in the first over itself. In-form Sophie Devine hit some boundaries to keep the scoreboard ticking, but skipper Smriti Mandhana was struggling at the other end.

Mandhana's disappointing WPL run continued as she was dismissed by Shikha Pandey after being caught near the boundary by Jemimah Rodrigues for eight off 15 balls. RCB was 24/1 in 4.1 overs.

Ellyse Perry was next up on the crease. She continued her good form, however, the scoring rate was too slow.

RCB went into a shell and failed to score rapidly. Shikha got her second wicket, dismissing Devine for 21 off 19 balls. RCB was 41/2 in nine overs.

RCB touched the 50-run mark at the end of 10 overs, with the score being 50/2, with Perry (19*) joined by Heather Knight (2*).

DC did not let Perry and Knight build a partnership. It was impossible to keep Shikha out of action as she took a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Heather Knight for 11 off 12 balls. RCB was 63/3 in 12.4 overs. Richa Ghosh joined Perry at the crease and they started building a partnership. In the 15th over, Perry hit Shikha for a four and six to relieve some pressure.

At the end of 15 over, RCB was at 80/3, with Perry (36*) and Ghosh (4*) unbeaten at the crease.

Richa relieved some pressure in the next over, hitting Alice Capsey for two fours and a six. The over gave away 17 runs. RCB was 97/3 in 16 overs and needed to go big similarly in the final four to have a chance at winning.

With help of a six from Perry, RCB crossed the 100-run mark in 16.1 overs.

Perry brought up her half-century in 45 balls, consisting of four fours and three sixes. Tara Norris was smashed for 20 runs in the 17th over.

Ghosh and Perry brought up their 50-run stand and continued their carnage, this time targeting Jess Jonassen in the 18th over. The bowler was smashed for 18 runs, consisting of two sixes and a four.

Shikha got her third wicket. She dismissed Richa for 37 off 16 balls, consisting of 3 fours and 3 sixes. RCB was 137/4 in 18.2 overs and the 74-run stand between the duo was over.

Shreyanka Patil was the next up on the crease to bat.

RCB ended their innings at 150/4, with Perry unbeaten at 67 off 52 balls, consisting of four boundaries and five sixes. Shreyanka was unbeaten at four off six balls.

Shikha Pandey took 3/23 in her four overs. Tara Norris got a wicket as well.

Brief Scores: RCB: 150/4 (Ellyse Perry 67*, Richa Ghosh 37, Shikha Pandey 3/23) lost to Delhi Capitals: 154/4 (Alice Capsey 38, Marizanne Kapp 32, Asha Shobana 2/27). (ANI)

