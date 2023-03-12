Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI): An unbeaten half-century from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and fiery knocks from Yastika Bhatia and Nat-Sciver Brunt helped Mumbai Indians clinch their fourth successive win in the Women's Premier League (WPL), as they defeated UP Warriorz by eight wickets on Sunday.

With this win, MI is at the top of the points table with four wins in four games and total of eight points. UP Warriorz is at the third position, with two wins in four matches, two losses and a total of four points.

In chase of 160 runs, Mumbai Indians started really well. Openers Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews gave the side start they needed. Matthews hit Rajeshwari Gayakwad for two fours in the first over.

But after that, Yastika lit up the stadium with some clean hitting. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed Shabnim Ismail, the world's fastest bowler in women's cricket, for three straight overs in the sixth over, bringing up the 50-run opening stand in 5.3 overs.

At the end of the powerplay, MI was at 51/0, with Yastika (36*) and Hayley (11*) unbeaten.

After the powerplay, MI lost their openers. Yastika was dismissed by Rajeshwari for a quickfire 42 off 27 balls after being caught by Simran Shaikh at deep-midwicket. MI was 58/1 at that point.

Soon, world's number one T20I bowler Sophie Ecclestone caught and bowled a struggling Matthews for 12 off 17 balls. MI was 58/2 at that point.

Following this, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat-Sciver Brunt was the fresh pair on the crease.

At the end of their 10 overs, MI was 72/2, with Sciver-Brunt (4*) and skipper Harmanpreet (7*) unbeaten.

Brunt and Harman started to build a partnership, with the English star as the aggressor.

MI touched the 100-run mark in 13.1 overs. Harman and Sciver also brought up their 50-run stand in just 41 balls.

Harmanpreet accelerated with three straight boundaries. At the end of 15 overs, MI was 123/2, with Harmanpreet (31*) and Nat-Sciver (28*) at the crease. They needed 37 runs in the final five overs.

Tahlia McGrath was smashed for 19 runs in the 16th over, including a wide and three fours and a six by Harmanpreet.

This brought down the deficit to 18 runs in final four overs. Kaur brought up her fifty in 32 balls, with nine fours and one six.

MI was able to chase down the target easily and finished their innings at 164/2 in 17.3 overs. Harmanpreet scored an unbeaten 53 off 33 balls, while Nat-Sciver finished at 45* in 31 balls, consisting of six fours and a six. They had a hard-hitting stand of 106 runs in 61 balls.

Sophie and Gayakwad took a wicket each for UP.

Earlier, half-centuries from skipper Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath powered UP Warriorz to a modest 159/6 at the end of their 20 overs against Mumbai Indians in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match in Mumbai on Sunday.

After electing to bat first, UP Warriorz was off to a bad start. Spinner Saika Ishaque, the Purple Cup holder in WPL 2023, rolled her golden arm to trap Devika Vaidya leg-before wicket for just six runs off five balls. UPW was reduced 8/1 in two overs.

Alyssa Healy, the skipper, then started rebuilding the innings in the company of Kiran Navgire.

Healy smashed Saika for three straight fours in the fourth over.

At the end of the powerplay, UPW was at 48/1, with Healy (30*) and Kiran Navgire (7*) unbeaten.

UPW crossed the 50-run mark in 6.2 overs thanks to a six from Navgire.

After the powerplay, Navgire tried to up the ante by hitting Amelia Kerr for a four and six. But the bowler had the last laugh as she dismissed Navgire for 17 off 14 balls after she was caught by wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia. UPW was 58/2 in 6.4 overs.

Tahlia McGrath, the world's number one T20I batter was next up on the crease.

In the ninth over, Tahlia smashed Amelia for three boundaries. At the end of 10 overs, UPW was at 58/2, with McGrath (22*) and McGrath (33*) unbeaten at the crease.

UPW reached the 100-run mark with help of a four from McGrath in 11.5 overs.

he Australian duo brought up their 50-run stand as well.

Healy brought up her half-century in just 36 balls, studded with seven fours and a six.

At the end of 15 overs, UPW was at 133/2, with Healy (53*) and McGrath (48*) unbeaten at the crease.

Saika ended the 82-run stand between Healy and McGrath in the 17th over. She dismissed Healy for 58 off 46 balls and followed it up with McGrath's scalp for 50 off 37 balls. Her strikes reduced UPW to 141/4 in 16.5 overs.

Half of the UPW batting line-up was inside the hut after Sophie Ecclestone was dismissed for just one run by Hayley Matthews. UPW was 146/5 in 18 overs.

UPW crossed 150-run mark in 18.3 overs.

UPW ended the innings at 159/6. Deepti Sharma was dismissed for just seven by Amelia on the third ball of the final over. Shweta Sehrawat (2*) and Simran Shaikh (9*) were unbeaten at the close of their innings.

Saika was the pick of the bowlers for MI, with 3/33 in her four overs. Kerr took two wickets while Hayley got one.

Brief Scores: UPW: 159/6 (Alyssa Healy 58, Tahlia McGrath 50, Saika Ishaque 3/33) vs MI. (ANI)

