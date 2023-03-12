Bengaluru FC will face Mumbai City FC in the 2nd leg of the Indian Super League 2022-23 semifinal. The match will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday, March 12. The starting time of this game is 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Bengaluru FC registered a 1-0 victory in the 1st leg at Mumbai Football Arena and currently have an advantage while going into the 2nd leg. Today, in this article let's take a look at the live streaming and live telecast details of this game. Hero Super Cup 2023 Schedule Announced: Kerala Blasters, Bengaluru FC Placed in Same Group.

Mumbai City FC had one of the best seasons in the history of ISL. The Islanders won the league shield and at one stage it looked like they will finish the season undefeated. It was Bengaluru FC who gave Mumbai their first defeat of ISL 2022-23. Since then the Islanders have not won a single match. They lost narrowly to East Bengal in their final match of the league stage. And then suffered an agonizing defeat in the 1st leg of the semifinal. Des Buckingham's side are surely feeling the pressure. However, if someone can turn around this deficit, it is surely Mumbai. With a forward line which consists of Greg Stewart, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Bipin Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mumbai have netted 54 goals (highest) in the league phase. They had quite a few chances in the 1st leg but failed to take them. Mumbai gaffer will hoping for a different result, this time.

Unlike Mumbai City, Bengaluru had a very tough start to their season. At one point, it seemed like they will not even qualify for the knockout stage. However, Simon Grayson's side won eight consecutive matches and qualified for the playoffs. After that, they defeated Kerala Blasters in a controversial knockout match. Finally, Sunil Chhetri's header in the 78th minute from a Roshan Singh corner gave them a 1-0 lead against Mumbai City FC in the semifinal. With the one-goal lead and the home advantage, they are now favourites in this tie. Bengaluru's main strength this season has been their defense. It is expected that Mumbai City will throw everything at them. The match might turn out to be a battle between Mumbai's forwards and Bengaluru's defenders. Overall it is going to be a very exciting game for Indian football fans.

When Is Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Bengaluru FC will take on Mumbai City FC in the 2nd leg of the ISL 2022-23 semifinal on Sunday, March 12. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru. Sunil Chhetri's Wife Sonam Bhattacherjee Reacts to Hate Received on Social Media After Controversial Ending to Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2022–23 Knockout Match.

Where To Watch Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of ISL 2022-23. The semifinal match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC will be telecasted live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 with English commentary. Fans can also enjoy this match with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How To Watch Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

The broadcasting rights of ISL 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC semifinal match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

