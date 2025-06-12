London [UK], June 12 (ANI): Australian pacer Mitchell Starc overtook Indian veteran Mohammed Shami, becoming the bowler with the most wickets in the ICC tournament finals.

Starc achieved this unique feat during his side's ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final clash against South Africa at Lord's.

After Australia was bundled out for a moderate score following SA's decision to field first, the 'first-over Starc' was at it once again, cleaning up Aiden Markram for a duck with a brutal inswinger. By the end of the day's play, he had 2/10 in seven overs.

Now in five ICC finals, Starc has taken 11 wickets at an average of 26.63, economy rate of 5.17 and best figures of 3/55 against India in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Ahmedabad, which came in a winning effort.

Shami, in four ICC finals, has taken 10 wickets at an average of 38.90, an economy rate of 3.95 and best bowling figures of 4/76 in the WTC final 2021 against New Zealand.

Now, Starc has overtaken Zaheer Khan, the Indian pace legend, to become joint-second-highest wicket-taker in ICC knockouts, with 22 scalps at an average of 24.31, and best figures of 3/34.

At the top is Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan, with 23 scalps at an average of 23.39, with best figures of 4/31.

Coming to the match, after Australia was put to bat first by SA, they sunk to 67/4 at the end of the first session. A 79-run stand between Steve Smith (66 in 112 balls, with 10 fours) and Beau Webster (72 in 92 balls, with 11 fours) and Webster's 46-run stand with Alex Carey (23 in 31 balls, with four boundaries) pushed Australia near to 200-run mark. But Kagiso Rabada (5/51) and Marco Jansen (3/49) continued applying pressure, reducing the Aussies to 212.

SA had an even nightmarish start, losing their four wickets for 43 runs at the end of day's play, with none of their batters touching 20-run mark. Starc got two wickets, while skipper Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood got one wicket each. SA trails by 169 runs. (ANI)

