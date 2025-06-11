The Ireland national cricket team are set to host the West Indies national cricket team for a three-match T20I series, starting from June 12. The Men in Maroon are coming into this series after suffering a thrashing 3-0 defeat against the England national cricket team earlier in June. The three-match T20I series between both nations will be played at the same venue in Belfast. The West Indies and Ireland have faced each other eight times in T20I cricket. Both nations have secured three victories each. Two matches ended in a draw. West Indies Batter Nicholas Pooran Retires From International Cricket.

The last time these two sides faced each other was during the ICC World T20 Cup 2022 in Australia. The Irish side defeated the Caribbean team by nine wickets in Hobart. Before the T20I series, both nations played a three-match ODI series in May. The series was levelled 1-1 after host Ireland won the opening match before Windies bounced back and secured a massive 197-run victory in the final ODI. The second ODI was washed away due to rain.

IRE vs WI Three-Match T20I Series 2025 Details

Series IRE vs WI Three-Match T20I Series 2025 Date June 12 to June 15 Time 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode for Live Streaming, No Telecast

Where to Watch Ireland National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Matches Live Telecast in India?

There is no word on the official broadcaster yet for the Ireland vs West Indies three-match T20I series in India. For live streaming viewing options of the Ireland vs West Indies T20I series, scroll down below for all information. ENG vs WI 2nd T20I 2025: Harry Brook Celebrates England’s Second Series Win in 11 Days With T20 Victory Over West Indies.

Where to Watch Ireland National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Matches Live Streaming in India?

In good news for Indian audiences, fans will have an online viewing option to watch the three-match T20I series between Ireland and the West Indies. The IRE vs WI T20I Series 2025 live streaming will be available for the Indian fans on FanCode, where all the action can be found online on their app and website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2025 11:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).