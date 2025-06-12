  • Festivals
    Snana Yatra 2025 Images and Videos: Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra Begins With Debasnana Purnima, the Auspicious Bathing Ritual of the Sibling Gods, See Pictures and Clips Live From Odisha
    On Which TV Channel Major League Cricket 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch MLC Season 3 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

    Adding international flavour to the plethora of T20 leagues currently ongoing, the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 kicks off on June 13 and will conclude on July 14. Read below to get MLC 2025 TV and online viewing options.

    Sports Team Latestly| Jun 12, 2025 08:37 AM IST
    MLC 2025 Captains with trophy (Photo Credit:X@MLCricket)

    Adding international flavour to the plethora of T20 leagues currently ongoing, the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 kicks off on June 13 and will conclude on July 14. MLC, which is in its third season, will see Washington Freedom look to defend their title, having won MLC 2024, while other teams - MI New York, Seattle Orcas, San Francisco Unicorns, Los Angeles Knight Riders, and Texas Super Kings - look to snatch away the coveted trophy. Major League Cricket 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About MLC Season Three

    A total of 34 matches, including playoffs and the final, will be played, with 30 league games taking place across three venues - Florida, Dallas, and California. The top four sides after the conclusion of the league stage will qualify for the MLC 2025 playoffs.  MLC 2025 will see players like Andre Russell, Trent Boult, Nicholas Pooran, Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Heinrich Klaasen, Glenn Maxwell, and Faf du Plessis participate, along with other local and international stars.

    Major League Cricket 2025 Details

    Series Major League Cricket 2025
    Date June 13-July 14
    Match Timings 6:30 AM, 2:30 AM, 4:30 AM, 12:30 AM and 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)
    Venues California, Dallas, and Florida
    Live Streaming, Telecast Details JioHotstar, Star Sports TV channels

    Where to Watch Major League Cricket 2025 Live Telecast?

    Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Major League Cricket 2025. Hence, fans can watch the  MLC 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports  TV channels. For Major League Cricket 2025 online viewing options, read below. J Arunkumar Appointed Head Coach of Major League Cricket Team Golden State Grizzlies.

    How to Watch Major League Cricket 2025 Live Streaming?

    Fans also have an online viewing option to watch the Major League Cricket 2025. The MLC 2025 live streaming will be available for the fans on JisHotstar, where all the action can be found online on their app and website.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2025 08:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

