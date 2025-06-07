London, Jun 7 (PTI) Nathan Lyon says it will be a different challenge for Australia to take on South Africa in the World Test Championship final despite having the experience of winning ICC trophies across formats since the side will compete in foreign conditions with Duke balls.

Australia come into this WTC final on June 11 at the Lord's not only as defending champions but their squad also comprises of players who won the 2015 ODI World Cup, 2021 T20 World Cup and 2023 ODI World Cup.

Also Read | T20 Mumbai League 2025: Prithvi Shaw Leads North Mumbai Panthers to First Win Over ARCS Andheri by Five Wickets.

"Having the experience of the guys who have won three (50-over) World Cups and T20 World Cups and obviously the World Test Championship final a couple of years ago, that experience and that pressure in those higher games, it's going to be, it's on our side, isn't it, but it doesn't mean anything when you come to the game," Lyon was quoted as saying by the ICC.

"South Africa have got some world class batters and obviously they've got some unbelievable bowlers there as well so it's going to be a good challenge and obviously it's a one-off Test match.

Also Read | England Women vs West Indies Women Free Live Streaming Online, 3rd ODI 2025: How to Watch ENG-W vs WI-W Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

The English conditions offer good swing to bowlers while in Australia pacers enjoy bounce. The Australians use, in home conditions, the Kookaburra balls, which offer good grip to spinners after loss of seam.

"It's going to be different challenge and with foreign conditions and the Dukes ball. It's going to be two best bowling attacks going at each other which is another exciting thing so it's going to be a good challenge for all batters," he said.

Lyon said he has followed the progress of the South African batters in recent days.

"I'm a cricket nuffie, so I've watched a fair amount of cricket and even tuned into their (South Africa's tour) game at the moment against Zimbabwe," Lyon said.

"They've got some class players as I said with the likes of Aiden Markram, Rickelton at the top of the order there, they're class players, there's no point in hiding behind that fact either.”

"I played against (David) Bedingham last year here in County cricket and he's a special player, so at the end of the day it's going to be guys who do the basics…and enjoy the pressure moments,” the right-arm off-spinner said.

Lyon said he has been coming along well after recovering from a hip injury he suffered during home Test series against India.

"I had a little break after Sri Lanka to try and get my hip right and now that's all good to go," Lyon said.

"I honestly haven't stopped training since the end of Sri Lanka and bowling wise I've been probably going for a good five to six weeks now.”

“My numbers and where I'm at workload and all that stuff is where we want it and skill wise and (how the ball is) coming out of my hand is exactly the way I want at the moment,” Lyon added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)